Deputy CM Reviews Prep Ahead of Bhoramdeo Corridor Launch

The foundation stone of the ambitious Bhoramdeo Tourism Corridor, a landmark project set to give new momentum to tourism development in Chhattisgarh, will be laid on January 1. The project, with an estimated cost of Rs146 crore, has been initiated under the leadership of Vijay Sharma.

The foundation stone ceremony will be jointly performed by Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

Ahead of the event, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma visited the program venue at the Bhoramdeo Temple complex to review the preparations.

He conducted a detailed inspection of the site and held a review meeting with public representatives and senior officials, issuing necessary instructions to ensure smooth conduct of the ceremony.

The Deputy Chief Minister directed officials to complete all arrangements well in advance, including main stage setup, seating arrangements for the public, security, traffic management, parking facilities, drinking water supply, and other essential logistics.

Present during the inspection were District Panchayat President Ishwari Sahu, Vice President Kailash Chandravanshi, Chairman Dr. Virendra Sahu, Collector Gopal Verma, ASP Pushpendra Singh Baghel, ADM Vinay Poyam, along with other public representatives and officials.

Renowned for its ancient architectural excellence and deep religious significance, the Bhoramdeo Temple complex attracts devotees and tourists throughout the year. The development of the Bhoramdeo Tourism Corridor is expected to significantly enhance visitor facilities and boost the region’s economic and social growth.

The project includes development of roads, parking areas, viewpoints, tourist facilitation centers, beautification works, and other essential infrastructure. It is also expected to generate employment and self-employment opportunities for local youth.

The state government aims to connect major tourist destinations of Chhattisgarh with modern amenities, and the Bhoramdeo Tourism Corridor is a key step in this direction.

The foundation stone laying on the first day of the new year will not only mark a special beginning for 2026 but will also stand as a major milestone on Chhattisgarh’s tourism map, helping the state’s historical and religious heritage gain national and international recognition.

