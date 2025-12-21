Deputy CM Vijay Sharma Emphasizes Transparency in Chhattisgarh Police Constable Recruitment

Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma on Sunday personally interacted with candidates of the Chhattisgarh Police Constable Recruitment at his Civil Lines residence in Raipur, fulfilling his earlier assurance of direct engagement. ADG (Recruitment) S.R.P. Kalluri and IG Badri Narayan Meena accompanied him during the session.

During the nearly hour-long interaction, Deputy Chief Minister Sharma emphasized that the entire recruitment process has been conducted in a transparent, fair, and credible manner, reaffirming the state government’s commitment to openness in recruitment. Sitting among the candidates, he patiently listened to their concerns, addressing each grievance and demand point by point.

Responding to requests for clarity on marks, the Deputy Chief Minister stated that all obtained scores have been made public immediately. Results have been uploaded on the official portal, and selections are being carried out strictly on the basis of merit lists, ensuring fair and open competition.

Addressing allegations of irregularities, Sharma assured candidates that any discrepancies identified were acted upon promptly. Regarding doubts raised over physical efficiency tests at a particular centre, he personally reviewed all related documents on a case-by-case basis and confirmed that no irregularities were found in the selection process, a finding communicated publicly to all present.

The Deputy Chief Minister also assured candidates that the government is committed to clearing the waiting list at the earliest and would discuss with Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai the possibility of increasing the number of candidates selected from the waiting list. He further addressed issues arising from changes in mobile numbers linked with PHQ IDs.

On the demand for age relaxation for ex-servicemen, Sharma said the matter would be taken up with the Chief Minister for possible resolution. Regarding the demand for local recruitment in the Bastar division, he clarified that regional reservation was not feasible due to court directives, but informed that the upcoming Bastar Fighter recruitment would provide opportunities to local youth.

Senior officials from the Home Department and officers from all recruitment centres were present with detailed data, enabling grievances to be addressed on the spot wherever possible. In cases requiring further verification, decisions were taken after reviewing complete documentation.

This initiative is part of a historic multi-level grievance redressal process, beginning with district-level resolutions by Superintendents of Police from December 12 to 14, followed by open interactions at Police Headquarters on December 19 and 20 led by ADG S.R.P. Kalluri. The final interaction at the Deputy Chief Minister’s residence underscored the government’s sensitivity towards the concerns of young aspirants.

For candidates unable to attend in person, arrangements were made to address grievances through respective district SP offices. The Deputy Chief Minister reassured all candidates that the recruitment process remains free from irregularities, reinforcing trust and confidence among aspirants.

