Deputy CM Vijay Sharma Files SIR Form, Urges Citizens to Join Voter List Revision

Deputy Chief Minister and Kawardha MLA Shri Vijay Sharma filed his Special Intensive Revision (SIR) form today at Polling Booth No. 238 in Ward No. 23 during his Kawardha tour, urging citizens to actively participate in the ongoing voter list revision drive.

Shri Sharma interacted with the Booth Level Officer (BLO) while submitting his form, reviewed applications received so far, and discussed the progress of the SIR process. He also addressed concerns from local residents regarding discrepancies in voter details, instructing officials to resolve issues promptly.

Highlighting the significance of the drive, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "Purification of the voter list is essential for strengthening democracy. A correct and updated voter list ensures elections are fair, transparent, and well-organised."

He reminded citizens that they could submit their SIR forms either through their BLO or via online platforms, reinforcing the government’s push for maximum participation in the Special Intensive Revision campaign.

