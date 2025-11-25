Deputy CM Vijay Sharma Launches ₹1.98 Crore Development Projects in Kabirdham

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister and Kawardha MLA Vijay Sharma on Tuesday inaugurated a series of development works worth ₹1.98 crore in Kabirdham district, reaffirming the government’s focus on accelerating rural infrastructure growth.

During his visit to villages Saari and Chandainee under the Sahaspur Lohara development block, Sharma performed the bhoomipujan for multiple road, drainage and bridge–culvert projects. He was welcomed by villagers with traditional Raut Nacha and Danda Nritya performances.

The Deputy Chief Minister initiated the following works:

₹1,65,59,000 road construction project from Khadauda to Saari, covering a 1.5-km stretch with bridges and culverts.

₹33,32,000 CC road and drainage works in Chandainee under the Gram Gauravpath Yojana.

Officials said the completed projects will significantly improve connectivity, resolve drainage issues and enhance access to education, healthcare and essential services. The upgraded infrastructure is expected to strengthen both social and economic development in the region.

Speaking at the event, Deputy CM Sharma said that ensuring basic amenities in every village of the Kawardha constituency remains his top priority. Roads, bridges, drinking water, electricity, education and healthcare must be accessible to all, he stressed. Under the Mukhyamantri Gauravpath Yojana, rural areas are being linked to major routes to bring them into the mainstream of development.

Sharma instructed officials to ensure the use of high-quality materials and timely completion of all projects so that villagers can benefit without delay.

District Panchayat President Ishwari Sahu, along with public representatives, youth and local residents, were present during the programme.