Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Granted Month-Long Parole

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the chief of Dera Sacha Sauda who is serving a jail term after his conviction in a rape and murder case, was on Friday granted month-long parole.

He is in jail since 2017 in Haryana’s Sunaria jail where he is serving a 20-year-jail term for the rape of two women disciples at the headquarters of his ashram in Sirsa.

The Dera chief had been granted three weeks’ furlough in February this year, reported ANI.