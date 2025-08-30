Derogatory Slurs, Dubious Wealth — PM Urged to Act on Assam Minister

The Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress has escalated its attack on Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal, with its president Mira Borthakur Goswami formally writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking action against him over alleged derogatory remarks and charges of corruption.

In her letter to the Prime Minister, Goswami expressed “deep anguish” at what she described as Singhal’s “most unfortunate and deeply derogatory statement” made during a recent public meeting in Dhekiajuli, where he allegedly referred to the Indian National Congress as an “animal.”

Calling the remark an “affront to the dignity of India’s democratic institutions and political traditions,” Goswami wrote that such language from a serving cabinet minister lowers the decorum of public discourse and undermines the spirit of the Constitution.

She further highlighted serious allegations of corruption against the minister, accusing him of “questionable accumulation of wealth, scams in the name of ‘super suckers,’ and investments in multiple flats and properties disproportionate to known sources of income.”

“The dignity of democratic debate must be preserved. Ministers must be held to the highest standards of integrity. Assam deserves better than being represented by those who treat politics as a business venture and public service as a platform for personal gain,” Goswami stated in her letter.

Appealing to the Prime Minister to take cognizance of the issue, she urged for a thorough probe into the alleged scams associated with Singhal, alongside action over his repeated use of derogatory language against opposition parties and insults directed at revered Assamese leaders and communities.

The Mahila Congress chief concluded by urging the PM to uphold “fairness, accountability, and moral standards in public life,” stressing that the people of Assam expect no less from the leadership in New Delhi.

