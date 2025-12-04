"Despite Paying Tolls Tax, Assam Highways Remain Poorly Maintained": Gaurav Gogoi

Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi has raised serious concerns in Perliament over the deteriorating condition of National Highway 37, particularly the Jorhat–Dibrugarh stretch, a key road link in Upper Assam.

Referring to a viral video showing Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari driving at 140 km/h on a smooth national highway, Gogoi remarked that the people of Assam “cannot help but feel jealous” of such world-class infrastructure while being forced to navigate some of the country’s worst roads at home.

He emphasized that despite paying substantial tolls, NH-37 remains dangerously uneven, poorly maintained, and chronically neglected.

Gogoi noted that he had previously raised the matter in Parliament, prompting the Minister to specifically mention Janji, which led to limited repairs.

Yet, he pointed out, the Jorhat–Dibrugarh stretch continues to be in disrepair, especially the Demow and Moran long-route segments, where potholes, broken surfaces, and waterlogging make travel hazardous and unpredictable.

Urging immediate action, the MP called on the Minister to direct NHIDCL to enforce accountability and carry out proper repair work without further delay.

Responding in the House, Minister Gadkari acknowledged the concerns, noting that NHIDCL has struggled with timely and quality execution in the region.

He cited heavy rains as a factor worsening road conditions and confirmed that an inquiry against the contractor has been initiated. The Minister assured both the MP and Parliament that comprehensive repairs on the Jorhat–Dibrugarh stretch would be completed within six months.

