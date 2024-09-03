Devastating Floods Hit Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: 35 Dead, Over 4.5 Lakh Affected

In Telangana, the government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has estimated the damage at Rs 5,000 crore and requested Rs 2,000 crore in immediate assistance from the Centre. Reddy has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the flood-affected areas and declare the situation a national calamity. He also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased, with five people still missing. Khammam district witnessed significant destruction, with household items washed away by floodwaters.