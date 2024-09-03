Devastating Floods Hit Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: 35 Dead, Over 4.5 Lakh Affected

Unprecedented rainfall and floods over the past three days have claimed 35 lives in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, severely impacting infrastructure and livelihoods. The continuous downpour, triggered by a depression in the Bay of Bengal, has battered roads and rail tracks, submerged thousands of acres of crops, and left people scrambling for essentials as relief and rescue operations continue.
In Telangana, 16 people have died due to rain-related incidents, while 19 fatalities have been reported in neighboring Andhra Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall in both states, with heavy rains expected in Adilabad, Nizamabad, and Nirmal districts of Telangana, and additional rainfall anticipated in isolated parts of Andhra Pradesh.
In Telangana, the government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has estimated the damage at Rs 5,000 crore and requested Rs 2,000 crore in immediate assistance from the Centre. Reddy has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the flood-affected areas and declare the situation a national calamity. He also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased, with five people still missing. Khammam district witnessed significant destruction, with household items washed away by floodwaters.
In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited flood-hit areas and monitored the relief efforts. The state government reported that 450,000 people have been affected, with 31,238 evacuated to 166 relief camps. Landslides in NTR district claimed several lives, while the most affected areas included NTR, Guntur, Krishna, Eluru, and Prakasam districts. Naidu also called for additional resources, including boats and helicopters, from the Centre to bolster rescue operations.
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi expressed his condolences to the affected families and urged Congress leaders to support relief efforts in both states. He also called on the Central and Andhra Pradesh governments to provide comprehensive rehabilitation packages for the victims.
As the situation unfolds, the states continue to grapple with the aftermath of the floods, with more rainfall expected in the coming days.