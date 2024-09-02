Torrential Rains Lash Telangana, Andhra Pradesh for Second Day, 10 More Dead

Andhra Pradesh: CM Naidu Tours Flood-Affected Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh reported nine more rain-related deaths since August 31, while one person remains missing. Vijayawada district was among the worst affected, with overflowing water bodies causing severe flooding in localities such as Ajit Singh Nagar and Police Nagar. In some areas, residents waded through chest-deep water, and many vehicles were submerged. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu toured the flood-affected areas in Vijayawada, where the state has set up 107 relief camps for 17,000 displaced residents. He highlighted the alarming inflow of rainwater into Budameru rivulet, warning that more could flood the city as rivers swelled.