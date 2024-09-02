Torrential Rains Lash Telangana, Andhra Pradesh for Second Day, 10 More Dead
Telangana and Andhra Pradesh continued to reel under torrential rains for the second consecutive day, resulting in 10 more fatalities, widespread flooding, and disruptions to road and rail traffic.
On Sunday, September 1, a total of 99 trains were cancelled, with four partially cancelled and 54 diverted due to track flooding on the South Central Railway, officials reported. With heavy rains forecasted for Monday, September 2, schools in Hyderabad will remain closed, and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has urged offices to allow employees to work from home.
Thousands of people were evacuated by the National and State Disaster Response Forces from flood-hit areas to relief camps. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have assured both state governments of full support from the Centre.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the depression responsible for the heavy rains moved northwestwards after crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kalingapatnam on Sunday. The system was centered over south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh, with predictions of further weakening within 24 hours.
Andhra Pradesh: CM Naidu Tours Flood-Affected Vijayawada
Andhra Pradesh reported nine more rain-related deaths since August 31, while one person remains missing. Vijayawada district was among the worst affected, with overflowing water bodies causing severe flooding in localities such as Ajit Singh Nagar and Police Nagar. In some areas, residents waded through chest-deep water, and many vehicles were submerged. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu toured the flood-affected areas in Vijayawada, where the state has set up 107 relief camps for 17,000 displaced residents. He highlighted the alarming inflow of rainwater into Budameru rivulet, warning that more could flood the city as rivers swelled.
Several other districts, including Srikakulam, Kakinada, and Nandyala, are expected to receive heavy rainfall in the coming days. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority issued a first-level flood warning at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada due to rising water levels in the Krishna River.
Telangana: Nine Dead, Heavy Rains Forecasted
In Telangana, nine people have died in rain-related incidents, and three are feared washed away in Mahabubabad and Khammam districts. CM A Revanth Reddy conducted an emergency review and appealed for employees to work from home. Hyderabad faced severe waterlogging in many areas, while evacuation efforts were underway in flood-affected villages in Suryapet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mahbubabad.
The IMD has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in several Telangana districts, including Adilabad, Nizamabad, and Vikarabad, for September 2. District collectors were also advised to declare holidays for educational institutions based on local conditions.