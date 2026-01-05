‘Developed India G-RAM-G Act Will Transform the Picture and Destiny of Villages’: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday said that the Developed India G-RAM-G Act, 2025, would bring a revolutionary change in rural India and significantly strengthen the village economy.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference at the state BJP office in Raipur, the Chief Minister described the Act as a historic step taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CM Sai said the Act reflects the Prime Minister’s unwavering commitment to farmers, labourers, and the poor. He recalled that after assuming office in 2014, PM Modi had clearly stated in his first parliamentary address that his government would be dedicated to the welfare of the poor, which later translated into landmark initiatives such as household electrification, toilets, housing schemes, and Jan Dhan accounts.

The Chief Minister termed the Developed India G-RAM-G Act as an advanced, more effective, and transparent version of MGNREGA. He said that while MGNREGA provided 100 days of employment, the new Act guarantees 125 days of assured employment to rural families under a legal framework, leading to a direct increase in rural income.

Highlighting another major reform, CM Sai said wages under the new Act would be paid within seven days. In case of delay, workers would receive additional compensation, similar to interest on wages, ensuring justice to labourers and permanently addressing the long-standing issue of delayed payments.

He further stated that special provisions have been made to protect agricultural activities. During sowing and harvesting seasons, work under the Act can be suspended for up to 60 days, ensuring adequate availability of labour for farming operations. This, he said, would help curb rural migration and provide stability to agricultural production.

CM Sai also pointed out that issues such as fake muster rolls, misuse of machinery, and irregularities that plagued MGNREGA would be automatically eliminated under the new Act. Increased transparency would ensure that benefits reach genuine workers, making the legislation a catalyst for transformative rural development.

The Chief Minister informed that the Act would focus on four priority sectors — water security, rural infrastructure, disaster resilience, and livelihood enhancement. Works related to water conservation, rejuvenation of rivers and streams, prevention of soil erosion, and development of irrigation infrastructure would be undertaken on priority.

He added that the Act would also strengthen allied sectors such as agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, and skill development, creating new avenues of employment and sustainable income at the village level. National initiatives like PM Gati Shakti would also receive a boost through this legislation.

Calling it a new chapter in rural progress, CM Sai said the Developed India G-RAM-G Act would ensure sustainable development, permanent employment, and prosperity in villages.

The press conference was attended by senior BJP leaders, including state general secretaries Yashwant Jain and Akhilesh Soni, state vice president Jagannath Panigrahi, state treasurer Ram Garg, state office minister Ashok Bajaj, MLA Purandar Mishra, Raipur city district president Ramesh Singh Thakur, and state media coordinator Hemant Panigrahi.

Also Read: MGNREGA Renaming Opposed: Congress Vows Nationwide Action