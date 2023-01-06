DGCA Issues Advisory to Airlines on Handling ‘Unruly Passengers’

In the wake of Air India mid-air urination incidents, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday issued an advisory to the head of operations of all scheduled airlines with regard to handling unruly passengers on board and respective responsibilities as per the regulations.

The guidelines come in the wake of back-to-back two urination incidents on Air India flights.

The DGCA said that it is observed that post holders, pilots and cabin crew members have failed to take appropriate actions regarding the incidents of unruly behaviour and inappropriate conduct by the passenger on board.

In a statement, DGCA said, "In the recent past, DGCA has noticed a few incidents of unruly behaviour and inappropriate conduct by the passenger on board the aircraft during flight, wherein it is observed that post holders, pilots and cabin crew members have failed to take appropriate actions."

The aviation regulatory body further said that non-action or inappropriate action or omission by the airlines towards such untoward incidents had tarnished the image of air travel in different segments of society.

It said that the individual's responsibility for the handling of the unruly passenger has been specified under various provisions of Aircraft Rules, 1937, DGCA regulations, circulars and manuals of airlines approved or accepted by DGCA.

It further advised all the heads of airlines to sensitize pilots, cabin crew and Director-in-flight Services of their respective airlines on the topic of handling unruly passenger through appropriate means under intimation to DGCA Any non-compliance towards applicable regulations shall be dealt with strictly and invite enforcement action.

(with inputs from ANI)