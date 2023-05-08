DGCA Directs Go First to Stop Sale of Tickets with Immediate Effect

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday directed Go First to stop booking or sale of tickets directly or indirectly with immediate effect and until further orders.
This comes in view of the sudden cancellation of flights and initiation of the corporate insolvency resolution process under IBC by Go Airlines (India) Limited (Go First).
DGCA has issued a show cause notice to Go First under the relevant provisions of the Aircraft Rule, 1937, as they had failed to continue the operation of the service in a safe, efficient and reliable manner and is asked to submit their reply with 15 days of the receipt of the notice.
The decision on the continuation of their Air Operators Certificate (AOC) will be taken on the basis of the reply that will be submitted by them.
Notably, Go First has cancelled all its flights untile May 12 due to operational reasons. The airline operator in a statement on Friday stated, “We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till May 12, 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations. A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly. We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can.”