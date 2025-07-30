DGCA Flags 100 Safety Lapses at Air India, 7 Marked 'Level-1' Violations

India’s civil aviation watchdog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has identified nearly 100 safety violations at Air India during a detailed audit of the airline’s operations. The audit was conducted in the aftermath of the tragic crash of Air India flight AI171 on June 12, which claimed 260 lives.

Of the 51 major findings from the audit, seven have been classified as Level-1 violations, the most severe category under DGCA regulations, requiring urgent corrective action. These critical lapses were detected during an inspection conducted at Air India’s operational hub in Gurugram between July 1 and 4.

A senior Air India official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that “action has already been initiated” to address the issues highlighted in the audit.

The DGCA’s inspection uncovered significant shortcomings across multiple critical areas of Air India’s operations. These included inadequate training for flight crew and the use of unapproved flight simulators, raising concerns about preparedness and procedural compliance. Inspectors also found repeated violations of cabin crew duty time and rest period regulations, as well as instances where flights were operated without the mandated number of crew members on board. Additionally, the audit flagged serious flaws in pilot rostering and scheduling practices, along with lapses in verifying pilot qualifications for flying to Category C airports, considered high-risk due to challenging terrain or weather conditions. Further compounding the safety concerns were overdue inspections of crucial emergency equipment, including aircraft evacuation slides.

In addition to these violations, the DGCA also uncovered inconsistencies in Air India’s flight scheduling processes and route assessment protocols.

In late July, the regulator issued four show-cause notices to Air India, primarily based on the airline’s own voluntary disclosures. The notices centered on failures related to crew rest compliance, training standard violations, and scheduling irregularities.

Air India Breaks Silence, Vows Swift Corrective Action

Responding to the audit, Air India issued a statement confirming receipt of the DGCA’s findings and reaffirming its commitment to safety and regulatory compliance.

“Regular audits are a standard part of airline operations aimed at testing and continually improving internal processes. Air India’s annual DGCA audit was conducted in July, during which we maintained full transparency with the auditors in line with our commitment to continuous improvement,” the airline said.

“We acknowledge the findings and will submit our response to the regulator within the prescribed timeframe, along with details of the corrective measures implemented.”

After AI171 Crash, DGCA Tightens Oversight on Air India

Air India has been instructed to rectify the seven most critical violations by July 30, with the remaining 44 findings to be addressed by August 23. Additionally, the DGCA has mandated that the airline submit formal proof of compliance for each corrective action implemented.

The audit was launched amid heightened scrutiny following the deadly crash of Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner en route from Ahmedabad to London. The aircraft lost thrust shortly after takeoff and crashed into a nearby hostel building, claiming the lives of 241 passengers and crew members, along with 19 people on the ground.

A preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) revealed that both engines' fuel switches were inexplicably moved from ‘RUN’ to ‘CUTOFF’ just seconds after takeoff, causing the fatal crash of flight AI171. Cockpit voice recordings captured clear confusion between the pilots during the critical moments, raising serious concerns about crew competence and adherence to standard procedures.

In response to initial internal investigations earlier in June, the DGCA had already ordered the removal of three senior officials responsible for crew rostering, citing lapses that may have contributed to the tragedy.

