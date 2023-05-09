DGCA Receives Deregistration Request for 45 Go First Airways

A senior DGCA official has confirmed that they have received the request from various lessors regarding deregistration. Out of total 55 aircraft, they have received deregistration requests for 45 aircrafts.

Lessors are seeking repossession of their planes before a decision is made on Go First's insolvency application.

The aviation regulator on Monday directed the airline to immediately stop ticket sales and deregistration of 13 aircraft of the Go First. This comes in view of the sudden cancellation of flights and initiation of the corporate insolvency resolution process under IBC by Go Airlines (India) Limited (Go First).

DGCA has issued a show cause notice to Go First under the relevant provisions of the Aircraft Rule, 1937, as they had failed to continue the operation of the service in a safe, efficient and reliable manner and is asked to submit their reply with 15 days of the receipt of the notice.