DGCA to Conduct Detailed Probe into Indigo Flight Incident

Civil Aviation Ministry has directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to conduct a detailed probe and furnish a report regarding an incident where the Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight faced a technical snag during take-off at Delhi Airport.

A Bengaluru-bound A320 ceo aircraft, carrying 184 people, aborted takeoff at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi due to fire in one of its engines on Friday night.

The plane returned to the bay and passengers were evacuated safely.

DGCA chief Arun Kumar said, “The priority is to carry out a detailed investigation of the incident and ascertain the reasons for the fire in the engine. Fortunately, the fire was extinguished swiftly and the aircraft is now grounded,”

He said the engine that caught fire was an IAEV2500. It is manufactured by IAE International Aero Engines AG.

“The DGCA will do a detailed study to check whether there have been any such incidents pertaining to these engines before. After the investigation, suitable follow-up action will be taken,” he said.

A DGCA source said the aircraft VT-IFM operating flight 6E-2131 from Delhi to Bengaluru was involved in reject takeoff following engine 2 fail warning. A loud bang was heard and fire extinguisher bottle was discharged, the source added.

In a statement issued early Saturday morning, IndiGo said the aircraft experienced a technical issue while on takeoff roll, immediately after which the pilot aborted the take off and the aircraft safely returned to the bay.

All passengers and crew are safe and an alternate aircraft was arranged to operate the flight, which took off at 12.16 am on Saturday, it added.