Dhamtari Glows with Activity as Kharif Procurement Begins

Women like Ishwari and Vidya Become Symbols of Self-Reliance

Like the rest of Chhattisgarh, the Kharif procurement for 2025–26 has begun smoothly in Dhamtari district from 15 November. While farmers’ faces shine with satisfaction at the procurement centres, the beginning of the season has also brought joy to labour families across villages.

The work generated by paddy procurement has created new employment opportunities — especially for women — boosting rural income and rejuvenating the local economy.

Women Leading the Way in Rural Employment

At the Sambalpur procurement centre, women like Ishwari Yadav and Vidya Markam have become strong examples of this positive change.

Busy stitching and filling paddy bags, they share that the Kharif season brings hope and self-reliance for them every year.

A group of 5–6 women collectively prepares 400 to 500 paddy bags daily, helping each woman earn ₹20,000 to ₹22,000 during the season. This income plays a crucial role in supporting their families’ needs.

They add that earlier, they had to travel outside the village for wage labour. Now, with work available right at the procurement centres, they receive safe, convenient, and dignified employment.

Payments are made on time, and work opportunities are improving every year — strengthening their economic independence and boosting their confidence.

Procurement Boosts Entire Rural Economy

The paddy procurement process not only increases farmers’ income but also creates large-scale employment for porters, transporters, weighment workers, data-entry operators, and support staff. Efficient systems and transparent processes have made this season a strong pillar of the rural economy.

Government initiatives — such as timely MSP payments, safe storage facilities, and improved management at procurement centres — have further strengthened public trust.

The Kharif Procurement 2025–26 has emerged not only as a crucial phase of agricultural production but also as a driving force that empowers women, strengthens village communities, and accelerates rural economic growth.

