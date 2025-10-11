‘Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana’ Unveiled: PM Announces Major Push for Rural Prosperity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several transformative projects and schemes worth over 42,000 crore at an event held in New Delhi.

Among the major initiatives launched were the ‘PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana’ and the ‘Mission for Self-Reliance through Pulses’, both aimed at empowering farmers and ensuring food and nutritional security for the nation.

The Prime Minister said the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana will focus on developing 100 low-productivity districts across the country by providing comprehensive agricultural support.

The scheme envisions ensuring irrigation for every farm, promoting crop diversification, and facilitating easy access to credit and storage facilities.

In connection with the launch, a meeting was organized at the Knowledge Centre, Dadara, Kamrup which was attended by around 300 farmers.

Key officials present included Rakesh Thakur, Assistant Commissioner, DC Office Kamrup; Manabjyoti Das, District Agriculture Officer, Kamrup; Jyotiprasad Das, SDAO; Mrs. Mamani Baruah, President, Dadara GP; Kshyap Parag Bezbaruah, ADO, Gerua; and Mrs. Bahswati Sharma, ADO, Bongsar, along with other officials from the Department of Agriculture.

During the meeting, officials highlighted the objectives and benefits of the newly launched schemes, encouraging farmers to adopt innovative and sustainable agricultural practices to boost productivity and income.

