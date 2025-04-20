Dharamkund Village in Jammu and Kashmir Struck by Flash Floods, National Highway Blocked

Heavy overnight rainfall triggered devastating flash floods and landslides in Dharamkund village near the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and leaving one person unaccounted for. The natural calamity, accompanied by hailstorms and strong winds, wreaked havoc on residential areas, infrastructure, and the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, displacing several families.

Local officials reported that continuous rainfall led to a sudden rise in water levels in a nearby stream, which rapidly turned into a flash flood, sweeping through the village near the Chenab bridge. Ten houses were completely washed away, while another 25 to 30 structures suffered significant damage. Swift action by the Dharamkund police and the district administration led to the safe evacuation of nearly 90 to 100 stranded residents.

Cloudburst hits parts of Ramban district; Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Blocked pic.twitter.com/wJGAIBfXbf — JAMMU LINKS NEWS (@JAMMULINKS) April 20, 2025

Ramban Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kulbir Singh confirmed that three people, including two minors, lost their lives in Bagna village when a house collapsed due to the downpour. The deceased have been identified as Mohd Aqib (14), Mohd Sakib (9), and Mohan Singh (75), all belonging to the Bagna Panchayat. He added that over 100 individuals have been rescued and relocated to safer areas.

The deluge has left behind widespread destruction, damaging two hotels, several shops, and numerous homes across the district. Shocking visuals from the site show muddy floodwaters submerging buildings, crumbled structures, and vehicles buried under debris. Rescue footage also captures emergency teams leading women and children to safety amid rising waters.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed sorrow over the incident and assured that the state government is working closely with district authorities to expedite rescue and relief efforts. “We are keeping a close watch on developments, and I will be reviewing restoration and rehabilitation work later today,” he said, advising residents to heed travel advisories and avoid vulnerable areas.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh acknowledged the severity of the disaster, pointing to the intense hailstorms, landslides, and powerful winds that struck the region overnight. “Tragically, three lives were lost and significant property was damaged,” he noted, commending the quick response from local authorities. He mentioned that he is in regular contact with Deputy Commissioner Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary and assured continued financial and logistical support. “If necessary, I will also extend help from my personal resources. There’s no need to panic—we will get through this together,” he stated.

Meanwhile, SSP Traffic (National Highway) Ramban, Raja Adil Hamid Ganaie, confirmed that landslides and falling stones have blocked the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at five locations. He added that clearance operations would commence once weather conditions improve.

As rescue and relief efforts continue, the widespread destruction throughout Ramban district highlights the critical need for swift rehabilitation and restoration measures. Authorities say that operations will ramp up as soon as the situation allows.

