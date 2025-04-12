5. 8 Magnitude Quake Hits Pakistan, Tremors felt across Jammu & Kashmir

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck parts of Pakistan on Saturday afternoon, with the tremor recorded at 1 pm (IST), according to India’s National Center for Seismology. The epicenter was situated 60 kilometers northwest of Rawalpindi at a depth of 12 kilometers. Fortunately, no casualties or damage have been reported so far.

The NCS reported that the recent earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km, which may increase the chances of aftershocks.

According to local media reports, tremors were felt across several parts of Pakistan, including the capital Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Chakwal, Mardan, Mianwali, Kalabagh, Karak, and Chiniot.

The tremors were powerful enough to be felt across the border in India as well. According to media reports, regions in Jammu and Kashmir, including Shopian in the Kashmir Valley, experienced the quake.

Earlier, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake also shook Pakistan’s neighboring country, Tajikistan.