Dharmendra Pradhan Directs NCERT to Withdraw Class 8 Book After SC Ban

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has described as “unfortunate” the inclusion of a chapter on alleged corruption in the judiciary in a Class 8 NCERT textbook, stating that the Centre is treating the issue with utmost seriousness.

Speaking to reporters, Pradhan said he has directed the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to immediately withdraw and cancel all copies of the book in question. He stressed that the government has no intention of showing disrespect or contempt toward the judicial system.

“The government respects the judiciary completely. Whatever the Supreme Court directs, we will follow,” the minister said, expressing regret over the controversy. He added that the Ministry of Education has assigned responsibility to the department secretary to ensure accountability. Action, he said, must be taken against those responsible for inserting what he termed an “irresponsible” chapter in the textbook.

The development follows a stern order from the Supreme Court of India, which imposed a blanket ban on the Class 8 Social Science textbook carrying the contentious chapter. The apex court directed authorities to seize all printed copies of the book and ensure that its digital versions are also taken down. The matter has been listed for further hearing on March 11.

At the centre of the controversy is a section in the newly introduced Social Science textbook that outlines challenges faced by the judicial system. According to the content, issues such as corruption, a massive backlog of cases, and a shortage of judges have been identified as persistent problems affecting the delivery of justice in the country.

The chapter reportedly states that judges are bound by a code of conduct that governs their behaviour both inside and outside the courtroom. It also mentions ongoing efforts at the federal and state levels to strengthen transparency and rebuild public trust. These measures, the book notes, include the use of technology in courts and prompt action in cases where wrongdoing is detected.

However, the mention of corruption in the judiciary appears to have triggered strong objections, leading to legal intervention. The Supreme Court’s decision to halt the circulation of the book underscores the sensitivity of the issue and the importance attached to preserving the dignity and authority of constitutional institutions.

