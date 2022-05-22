Dharmendra Pradhan Visits M'laya, Attends XXVII Convocation at NEHU

Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan attended the XXVII Convocation of the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Meghalaya as the chief guest and conferred degrees to the passing out students for 2020 and 2021 at a ceremony held in the Shillong campus on Saturday.

Pradhan congratulated all the passing out students and extended his best wishes for their bright future ahead. He urged them to bring in the change in the society by participating in the knowledge-based revolution to become job providers.

Pradhan said, “Our universities are melting pot of ideas, innovation and aspirations and universities should be a breeding ground for research.”

The minister highlighted that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is a transformative pathway for all of us in creating global citizens. The NEP focuses on universalisation of early childhood care and education and also on learning in all Indian languages. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reiterating the importance of all Indian languages.

Pradhan also complimented Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for giving special focus on early childhood care and education in the state of Meghalaya in line with the NEP 2020.

Pradhan said that as we celebrate the Amrit Mahotsav, our youth should also shift their focus from rights to responsibilities. Walking on the path of duties, we have to take our country to new heights in the next decade, he added. He encouraged to create a strong alumni network.