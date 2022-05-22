IAF Deploys Transport Aircrafts For Flood Relief In Assam

He said, “Many did not want to leave their homes so we took relief and ration materials to them at their homes.”

Meanwhile, 499 relief camps and 519 relief distribution centres have been opened in all affected areas which are currently housing as many as 92,124 people, according to Assam state disaster management authority (ASDMA).

In addition, 8,39,691 people from 3,246 villages in 32 districts have been affected by the floods, out of which six districts have been affected by landslides in Assam, according to ASDMA reports.

As per the official data, 18 people have 18 people have lost their lives in the extreme weather conditions, while 100,732.43 hectares of croplands have been affected by the natural calamity in Assam.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a wet spell over Northeast and East India from May 21 to May 24 with its peak intensity on May 23.