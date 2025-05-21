Digital Espionage Ring Exposed: Pakistan Used Social Media, UPI to Recruit Spies

In a major crackdown on cross-border espionage, Indian security agencies have dismantled a suspected Pakistan-linked spy network operating across Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Over the past two weeks, at least 12 individuals, including a prominent YouTuber, a post-graduate student, and a local quack, have been arrested on charges of leaking sensitive military information to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The arrests come in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s military counter-offensive, Operation Sindoor. According to officials, the espionage network was allegedly activated by Pakistani handlers following recent tensions.

Influencer Under Scanner

Among those arrested is Jyoti Malhotra, a popular YouTuber from Haryana’s Hisar district, whose travel vlog ‘Travel with JO’ has over 3.77 lakh subscribers. Known for videos documenting her visits to Pakistan, Malhotra reportedly came in contact with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a staffer at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, during a visa application process in 2023.

Investigations have revealed that Malhotra was allegedly in constant communication with Pakistani operatives and was being developed as a strategic asset to gather information and influence public opinion. She was arrested on May 16 and has been remanded to five days of police custody.

Espionage for Money

Punjab Police arrested Guzala, 31, and Yameen Mohamad, both residents of Malerkotla, on May 11 for their alleged involvement in espionage activities. Guzala confessed to having shared details about Indian Army movements and installations in exchange for online payments, receiving ₹30,000 in two UPI transactions.

Earlier, on May 4, Punjab Police apprehended Falaksher Masih and Suraj Masih, both from Ajnala in Amritsar, for transmitting photographs and sensitive data related to military bases and troop movements to ISI handlers.

Two more suspects, Sukhpreet Singh and Karanbir Singh from Gurdaspur, were arrested for allegedly leaking strategic information regarding troop deployments and military locations in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir. Police also recovered three mobile phones and eight live cartridges from their possession.

Spread Across States

In Haryana, five arrests were made. These include:

Nauman Ilahi (24), a security guard from Panipat, originally from Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana, who was in contact with Pakistani handlers.

Devender Singh (25), a political science post-graduate student from Kaithal, who had visited Pakistan in November 2023 on pilgrimage and later shared photos of military areas, including Patiala cantonment.

Armaan (26) from Nuh district, accused of sharing military-related information via WhatsApp and social media.

Mohammad Tarif, a local quack from Nuh’s Kangarka village, who allegedly provided a SIM card to a Pakistani High Commission staffer and was in regular contact with Pakistani nationals Asif Baloch and Zafar.

In Uttar Pradesh, the state’s Special Task Force (STF) arrested Shahzad from Rampur on May 19. A habitual traveler to Pakistan, Shahzad is accused of smuggling goods across the border and supplying intelligence to ISI handlers.

Diplomatic Repercussions

In a significant diplomatic move, India expelled Pakistani official Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish on May 13 for engaging in espionage. His name features in multiple FIRs filed in connection with these arrests.

Official Statements

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav confirmed the arrests and said a detailed probe into the suspects' financial transactions and digital footprints is underway. "The accused were found to be leaking highly sensitive military information and were in active contact with operatives based in the Pakistan High Commission," he said.

Hisar Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar Sawan added that the PIOs (Pakistani Intelligence Operatives) were increasingly targeting social media influencers to serve as intelligence assets under the guise of soft diplomacy and tourism.

“This is a new form of hybrid warfare. They use digital platforms and influencers to gather intelligence and manipulate narratives,” said Sawan.

Ongoing Investigation

The agencies are now examining digital devices, social media accounts, and bank transactions of the arrested individuals. More arrests are likely as security forces continue to dismantle the espionage network, which officials suspect may have deeper links across northern India.

