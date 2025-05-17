Haryana YouTuber, 5 Others Nabbed in Pakistan Espionage Case

Six Indian nationals, including a travel blogger from Haryana, have been arrested for allegedly leaking sensitive information to Pakistani operatives. The espionage network, which stretched across Haryana and Punjab, reportedly involved key individuals functioning as agents, financial facilitators, and informants.

Among the accused is Jyoti Malhotra, the operator of the YouTube channel "Travel with Jo." Authorities revealed that she traveled to Pakistan in 2023 after securing a visa with the help of commission agents. During her visit, she reportedly established close ties with Ehsan-ur-Rahim, also known as Danish, a staff member at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

Danish, who was declared persona non grata and expelled by the government on May 13, 2025, allegedly facilitated Jyoti’s introduction to several Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs).

Jyoti reportedly maintained contact with the operatives through encrypted platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Snapchat. Among them was Shakir, also known as Rana Shahbaz, whose number she had saved under the alias “Jatt Randhawa.”

She allegedly shared sensitive information related to Indian locations and was actively used to promote a favourable image of Pakistan on social media. According to investigators, she also developed an intimate relationship with a Pakistani Intelligence Operative and even travelled with him to Bali, Indonesia.

Jyoti has been booked under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923. Authorities have obtained a written confession, and the case has been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing in Hisar for further investigation.

In addition to Jyoti, another prime accused is Guzala, a 32-year-old widow from Malerkotla, Punjab. On February 27, 2025, she visited the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi to apply for a visa.

At the High Commission, Guzala met Danish and began communicating with him regularly. He soon convinced her to shift from WhatsApp to Telegram, citing it as a more secure platform. Danish gradually gained her trust by promising marriage and initiating a romantic relationship through chats and video calls.

Over time, Danish began transferring money to Guzala, Rs 10,000 on March 7 through PhonePe, followed by Rs 20,000 on March 23 via Google Pay. He later directed her to redistribute Rs 10,000 to designated recipients in multiple transactions: Rs 1,800, Rs 899, Rs 699, and Rs 3,000.

On April 23, Guzala visited the Pakistan High Commission again, this time accompanied by her friend Banu Nasreena, also a widow from Malerkotla. Danish once more facilitated their visas, which were issued the following day.

Others arrested in the case include Yameen Mohd from Malerkotla, who worked alongside Danish in financial transactions and visa-related matters; Devinder Singh Dhillon from Kaithal, Haryana, a Sikh student recruited during a pilgrimage to Pakistan, who sent videos of Patiala cantonment; and Arman from Nuh, Haryana, who provided Indian SIM cards, transferred funds, and attended the Defence Expo 2025 following instructions from Pakistani Intelligence Operatives.

Officials have stated that the case is part of a broader espionage operation, in which vulnerable individuals from various religious and social backgrounds were manipulated through emotional bonds, financial incentives, and false promises of marriage. The accused have reportedly confessed to their involvement, and further investigations are ongoing.

