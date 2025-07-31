Digital India Milestone: 6.39 Cr Trained Under PMGDISHA Scheme

Amid rising concerns over digital exclusion among youth in rural and small-town India, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has outlined a range of initiatives aimed at closing the gap in digital skills, employment, and innovation access.

India’s IT sector, which generates over $250 billion in annual revenue and employs more than 6 million people, is being reshaped through government-led efforts to ensure its benefits reach beyond urban centers. These initiatives focus on expanding access to digital education, skill development, and startup ecosystems in underserved regions, making the country’s tech-driven growth more inclusive.

Digital Skilling for the Jobs of the Future

Launched in March 2024, the IndiaAI Mission seeks to establish India as a global powerhouse in artificial intelligence. With the country already ranking among the top in AI skills and standing as the second-largest contributor to AI projects on GitHub, the mission is designed to foster an inclusive AI ecosystem that supports national development goals.

Key Initiatives Driving the Digital Skilling Push

FutureSkills PRIME, a collaborative initiative with NASSCOM, has enrolled over 22.79 lakh learners to date, offering training in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, robotics, and 3D printing.

YUVAi (Youth for Unnati and Vikas with AI) targets school students from Classes 8 to 12, equipping them with foundational AI skills across eight key sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, education, environment, rural development, and smart cities.

Meanwhile, the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has trained or certified more than 43.6 lakh individuals over the past five years. Its programs primarily cater to youth from rural and small-town India, with a focus on cutting-edge fields like AI, blockchain, and cybersecurity.

Expanding Digital Literacy and ESDM Skills in Rural India

Under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA), the government has successfully trained 6.39 crore individuals from rural households, surpassing its original target of 6 crore.

In the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector, two focused skill development schemes have collectively trained 4.93 lakh candidates. Of these, over 3.75 lakh have been certified, and 1.38 lakh have secured employment in relevant roles.

India’s Startup Landscape and Innovation Networks

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has launched several startup-focused initiatives to boost innovation across the country.

Key among them are TIDE 2.0 (Technology Incubation and Development of Entrepreneurs) and the MeitY Startup Hub (MSH), which provide early-stage tech ventures with incubation support, funding, and mentorship opportunities.

To further support innovation, Centres of Excellence in emerging technologies have been established, offering startups and entrepreneurs access to cutting-edge infrastructure and research facilities.

Beyond MeitY, national skilling programs like the Skill India Mission and the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, continue to drive youth empowerment through short-term training and upskilling. PMKVY alone has trained 25.77 lakh individuals and certified 15.39 lakh in high-demand fields such as AI and cybersecurity.

Complementing these efforts, the Atal Innovation Mission, spearheaded by NITI Aayog, has partnered with state governments to strengthen grassroots innovation ecosystems across states and Union Territories.

Together, these programs represent a cohesive and inclusive government strategy to expand digital skill access and create tech-driven employment opportunities for India’s youth, regardless of their geographic location.

