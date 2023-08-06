Digital Portal for CRCS Office in Pune Will Be Launched By HM Amit Shah Today

The new portal will also incorporate the recently passed amendments to the MSCS Act, 2002 and its rules. The portal will have processing of applications/service requests in a time bound manner through electronic work flow. It will also have provisions for OTP based user registration, validation checks for compliance with the MSCS Act and Rules, hearing through video conference, issue of registration certificate and electronic communication. This project of computerization will prove helpful in registration of new MSCS and will ease their functioning.