DPIL Plans to Create Statue of PM Modi Taller Than Statue of Unity in Lavasa

A renowned organization, Darwin Platform Infrastructure Ltd (DPIL), plans to create a statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lavasa, near Pune. This massive project, billed as the world's tallest statue, is set to be completed and unveiled on December 31, 2023.
Notably, Darwin Platform Infrastructure Ltd (DPIL) was the successful bidder for Lavasa Corporation Ltd, which is principally involved in the building of the same-named private hill station in Pune, in July. DPIL was founded in 2010 and is part of the Darwin Platform Group, which is led by Ajay Harinath Singh. It specialises in infrastructure contracts and services and serves a variety of industries, including infrastructure, refineries, retail, and hotels.
A museum displaying India's rich heritage will be built
According to the firm, the decision to build this homage is a gesture of admiration for Prime Minister Modi's persistent efforts to preserve India's unity and integrity. Ajay Harinath Singh, CMD of Darwin Platform, underlined the sentiment behind the venture, recognising him as a visionary leader.
"Prime Minister Modi is doing everything he can to keep our country's unity and integrity." In him, India has discovered a visionary. "The statue will honour his contributions to the country," Ajay Harinath Singh remarked.
Taller than Gujarat's famed Statue of Unity, which stands at 182 metres, the Narendra Modi statue will soar to a height of 190 to 200 metres.
This enormous complex would also include a museum showcasing India's rich legacy and the aspirations of 'New India,' a memorial park, an entertainment centre, and an exhibition hall. A biographical video about Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be shown in the exhibition hall, giving viewers a closer look at his amazing journey.
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved Darwin Platform's aim to continue develop Lavasa City. Lavasa City, which was once intended to be a private hill station, ran into financial difficulties and changed hands.