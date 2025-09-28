Digvijaya Singh Stopped from Entering Indore’s Sheetla Mata Bazaar Amid Trader Protest

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh faced protests in Indore on Saturday when he attempted to enter the Sheetla Mata Bazaar, where communal tensions have been simmering for the past few days.

Singh was prevented by police personnel from entering the market after a section of traders staged demonstrations waving saffron flags. The situation escalated as several women hurled bangles in his direction, symbolically questioning his political stance.

The controversy stems from remarks by Eklavya Singh Gaur, son of a BJP MLA, Malini Gaur, who allegedly called upon local traders to dismiss Muslim employees from the market. Singh has accused the ruling dispensation of fanning communal discord and turning a blind eye to divisive appeals.

Following the incident, the veteran Congress leader submitted a memorandum at Sarafa Police Station, demanding that an FIR be lodged against those threatening traders and workers on communal grounds.

He also accused the state government of deliberately allowing tensions to spiral. He stated, “Such calls are unconstitutional and threaten the peace of society. Action must be taken against those indulging in hate politics.”

Meanwhile, he has approached the Indore High Court, filing a petition over the alleged rise in communal tensions and seeking judicial intervention, with the hearing now postponed to November 10.

Some of the traders in the market expressed helplessness, saying they were “forced to remove loyal employees under pressure.” They lamented that the atmosphere of brotherhood and unity built over generations was being systematically eroded.

The incident has once again brought the spotlight on Indore’s Sheetla Mata Bazaar, which has become the flashpoint of political and communal controversy in the state ahead of crucial political developments.