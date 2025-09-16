At Least 2 Dead, Many Injured as Drunk Truck Driver Plows Into Crowd in Indore

At least two people are dead and nine others injured after a speeding truck rammed into a crowd in Indore’s Shikshak Nagar on Airport Road on late Monday night.

The truck first hit a motorcycle, which got trapped underneath and caught fire. Soon, the flames engulfed the truck itself, creating panic in the busy locality. Videos of the blaze and the aftermath went viral on social media.

Police officials confirmed the deaths, though the victims are yet to be identified. “A truck coming in at speed hit a bike first and later others. The driver has been arrested and is being interrogated,” said Additional Commissioner of Police Amit Singh.

Eyewitnesses said the toll could rise. One local resident, Subhsha Soni, alleged reckless driving. “The tyres caught fire, and people began falling as the truck rammed into vehicles. My brother-in-law’s legs were severed. He has been admitted to Geetanjali Hospital,” he said.

According to DCP Zone-1 Krishna Lalchandani, the driver was drunk and lost control of the vehicle. He has been taken into custody and sent for medical examination.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered strict action, directing officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured and to investigate how heavy vehicles were allowed into the city before 11 pm. He assured that the state government will provide full support to the victims and their families.

Also Read: WATCH: Drunk Youths Assault Security Guards Outside Guwahati Bar For Speaking Hindi