Nagaland: Dimapur-Kohima 4-Lane Road to be Completed This Year

Taking to Twitter, Nitin Gadkari tweeted, “The 14.93 km project of 4-lane from Dimapur to Kohima Road (Package-I) in the state of Nagaladn will be completed this year. The investment in this project is of Rs. 387 crores.”

The tweet further read, “The project will not only provide better connectivity between Nagaland and Manipur but also reduce the travel time to a great extent.”