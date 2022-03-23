Discussions On Between Assam, Meghalaya To Solve Border Dispute: Union Minister

Union Minister for State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday informed that discussions to resolve the border issue between Assam and Meghalaya are going on at various levels.

Replying to a question by BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Assam Bhubaneswar Kalita at the Upper House regarding the same, Rai said, “Discussions have been going on at various levels between Assam and Meghalaya to arrive at an amicable solution to the border issue.”

"The approach of the Central government has consistently been that inter-state boundary issues can be resolved only with the cooperation of the State Governments concerned and that the Central government acts as a facilitator for amicable settlement of the boundary issue in the spirit of mutual co-operation and understanding," he stated.

Further, he informed that the Assam and Meghalaya chief ministers have agreed to permanent settlement of the inter-state boundary in respect of six areas of difference, out of a total of 12 areas of difference between these two states.

In July last year, the border dispute between Assam and Mizoram turned ugly as clashes erupted, resulting in the death of six and injured at least 50 Assam police personnel, including the Cachar district superintendent of police, in the bordering areas of Lailapur (Cachar district, Assam) and Vairengte (Kolasib district, Mizoram).

As there are certain disputed locations in the Assam-Mizoram border, there are many instances of confrontations between the two states.

