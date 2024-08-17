DLF Mall of India Clarifies Bomb Threat as Mock Drill

Manish Mishra, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, confirmed that the bomb threat at DLF Mall of India was part of a mock drill conducted in collaboration with local police and mall security. The drill, which began at 11 a.m., involved the evacuation of the mall, with normal operations resuming after two-and-a-half hours. "There was no actual bomb threat, and people were allowed to return to the mall by 1 p.m.," Mishra said.