DLF Mall of India Clarifies Bomb Threat as Mock Drill

On Saturday, DLF Mall of India in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and Ambience Mall in Gurugram, Haryana, were both the subjects of bomb threat emails, leading to extensive security operations. However, DLF Mall of India later clarified that the situation was part of a scheduled security drill.
Manish Mishra, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, confirmed that the bomb threat at DLF Mall of India was part of a mock drill conducted in collaboration with local police and mall security. The drill, which began at 11 a.m., involved the evacuation of the mall, with normal operations resuming after two-and-a-half hours. "There was no actual bomb threat, and people were allowed to return to the mall by 1 p.m.," Mishra said.
A spokesperson for DLF Mall of India issued a statement following the drill, reassuring patrons that the mall was fully operational. "The recent activity at DLF Mall of India was a security drill conducted in collaboration with Noida authorities. The safety of our patrons is our utmost priority, and we are dedicated to maintaining the highest security standards," the spokesperson stated.
Meanwhile, in Gurugram, a bomb threat email targeting all malls in the area was reported at around 10 a.m., prompting immediate action from local authorities. The police, bomb squad, and other security teams launched a thorough search operation at Ambience Mall. According to a report by a news agency, the threat was taken seriously, with Chief of Civil Defence Team, Mohit Sharma, confirming that security forces were engaged in the search.
Further reports indicated that the Ambience Mall management received an email from an anonymous sender claiming to have planted bombs in the building with the intent to "kill everyone." The email also named two individuals allegedly involved in the supposed attack.
The Gurugram police swiftly responded by conducting thorough search and sanitisation operations.
Police dog squads and bomb disposal teams were also deployed to conduct a thorough search of the mall. The search was carried out meticulously, and no suspicious items were discovered. The police urged the public to remain calm, assuring that the situation was under control.
The police suspect that the emails were hoaxes designed to incite fear and panic. They are actively investigating the source of the emails to identify those responsible. "We are well-equipped and prepared to handle any adverse situation. Our commitment is to serve and protect the citizens with all available security resources," the police statement read.