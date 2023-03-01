Domestic & Commercial Cylinders Prices Hiked | Check Rates

Petroleum and oil marketing companies hiked prices of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 50 and commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 350.

The prices of 14.2 kg domestic and 19 kg commercial cylinders have been hiked with effect from March 1 (Wednesday).

Meanwhile, price of jet fuel (ATF) was cut by 4 per cent. ATF price was cut by Rs 4,606.50 per kilolitre to Rs 1,07,750.27 per kl.

With this price rise, a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder has been priced at Rs 1,103 in Delhi, Rs 1,102.50 in Mumbai, Rs 1,129 in Kolkata, and Rs 1,118.50 in Chennai.

On the other hand, commercial cylinders will now cost Rs 2119.50 in Delhi and Rs 2,268 in Chennai.

The last time that domestic cylinder prices were revised was on July 6, 2022.

Global crude oil and fuel prices had skyrocketed in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On the first day of 2023, rates of the commercial LPG cylinders were hiked by Rs 25 across the country.