Don't Poke Your Nose Into Manipur Conflict: Chidambaram Slams Assam CM

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram lashed out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his comments about the situation in Manipur.
On Saturday, Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking to media persons claimed that Manipur is almost limping back to normalcy and that in the next one week or 10 days, the situation will further improve.
Replying to the comments of the Assam chief minister, Chidambaram said that it would help if the BJP leader does not "poke his nose" into Manipur's conflict and stayed away.
Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram wrote, “CM, Assam has promised that peace will return to Manipur in a week. It will help if CM, Assam did not poke his nose into Manipur's conflict and stayed away.”
Chidambaram further said that it would help if Manipur CM N Biren Singh resigned and President's Rule was imposed in the northeastern state for a few months.
He said, “It will also help if Mr Biren Singh resigned as CM and President's Rule was imposed for a few months.”
The situation in Manipur again turned tense on Sunday as three individuals were tragically killed in a firing incident involving insurgents. According to sources, the victims, all belonging to the Meitei community, fell victim to the violent attack. In the aftermath, an agitated crowd set fire to a Kuki village in retaliation, escalating the already volatile situation.
This cycle of violence has created a concerning atmosphere in the region, calling for immediate intervention to restore peace and prevent further loss of life.