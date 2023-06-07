Doordarshan News Presenter Gitanjali Aiyar Passes Away

One of the first news presenters of Doordarshan, Gitanjali Aiyar passed away on Wednesday.
Spanning over a period of three decades, Gitanjali Aiyar was a pioneer in English news presentation and one of the first English news presenters of the country.
Aiyar began her career in Doordarshan in the year 1971. She was also awarded the Best Anchor Person four times during her 30 years long career. She also won the Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award for Outstanding Women in 1989.
Aiyar graduated from Kolkata's Loreto College and held a diploma from the National School of Drama.
She was the presenter of the popular English songs request programme ‘A Date With You’ during Friday nights on All India Radio, Delhi B.
She also presented the popular English songs request program - A Date With You, on Friday nights on All India Radio, Delhi B.
Meanwhile, Twitter was flooded with condolence messages from all sectors for the departed soul.