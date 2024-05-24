DoT Flags 6.80 Lakh Mobile Connections as Potentially Fraudulent

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has identified approximately 6.80 lakh mobile connections suspected to have been obtained using invalid, non-existent, or fake/forged Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA) KYC documents. This identification was made through advanced AI-driven analysis, highlighting the potential use of fabricated documents to secure these mobile connections.
Key Highlights:
Identification of Suspected Fraudulent Connections: Utilizing sophisticated AI technology, DoT has flagged around 6.80 lakh mobile connections as potentially fraudulent. The questionable veracity of the PoI/PoA KYC documents indicates the use of fabricated documents for obtaining these mobile connections.
Directive for Re-verification: In response, DoT has issued directives to telecom service providers (TSPs) to conduct immediate re-verification of the identified mobile numbers. All TSPs are required to re-verify the flagged connections within 60 days. Failure to complete this re-verification process will result in the disconnection of the concerned mobile numbers.
Combined Efforts Yield Results: The successful identification of these fraudulent connections is the result of a collaborative effort between various sectors and the effective use of AI technology. This demonstrates the power of integrated digital platforms in combating identity fraud.
The re-verification directive aims to ensure the integrity of mobile connections and the security of digital transactions. DoT remains committed to creating a secure digital environment for all.