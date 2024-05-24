National

DoT Flags 6.80 Lakh Mobile Connections as Potentially Fraudulent

This identification was made through advanced AI-driven analysis, highlighting the potential use of fabricated documents to secure these mobile connections.
Pratidin Time

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has identified approximately 6.80 lakh mobile connections suspected to have been obtained using invalid, non-existent, or fake/forged Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA) KYC documents. This identification was made through advanced AI-driven analysis, highlighting the potential use of fabricated documents to secure these mobile connections.

Key Highlights:

Identification of Suspected Fraudulent Connections: Utilizing sophisticated AI technology, DoT has flagged around 6.80 lakh mobile connections as potentially fraudulent. The questionable veracity of the PoI/PoA KYC documents indicates the use of fabricated documents for obtaining these mobile connections.

Directive for Re-verification: In response, DoT has issued directives to telecom service providers (TSPs) to conduct immediate re-verification of the identified mobile numbers. All TSPs are required to re-verify the flagged connections within 60 days. Failure to complete this re-verification process will result in the disconnection of the concerned mobile numbers.

Combined Efforts Yield Results: The successful identification of these fraudulent connections is the result of a collaborative effort between various sectors and the effective use of AI technology. This demonstrates the power of integrated digital platforms in combating identity fraud.

The re-verification directive aims to ensure the integrity of mobile connections and the security of digital transactions. DoT remains committed to creating a secure digital environment for all.

DoT Issues Advisory Against Fake Calls and Cyber Fraud
Department of Telecommunications (DoT)
Mobile Connections

