Double Murder in Yamunanagar: Assailants Open Fire Outside Gym

Two men were killed, and another was injured in a shooting incident in Yamunanagar, Haryana, on Thursday. According to police, the attack occurred when unidentified assailants opened fire on the victims as they exited a gym and approached their vehicle, PTI reported. The assailants, who were masked and arrived on motorcycles, fired multiple rounds at the men in the Lakha Singh Khedi area of Yamunanagar. The incident was captured on CCTV and later shared on social media.

Advertisment

While two of the men succumbed to their injuries, the third victim remains in critical condition and is being treated at a hospital. The assailants fled the scene immediately after the attack, and police have launched an investigation into the matter. The motive for the killings remains unclear, and the identities of the deceased, both in their mid-30s, have not been publicly disclosed.

This incident follows similar violence in Haryana. On Sunday night, three individuals, including a woman, were shot dead by unknown assailants in the parking lot of a hotel in Panchkula. The victims were identified as Vicky and Vipin, both from Delhi, and Nia, a resident of Hisar. Police confirmed that they were killed by unidentified attackers in the hotel’s parking area.

In another incident on December 8, a businessman was arrested for allegedly murdering his friend in Fatehabad. Palvinder, known as Pampa, is accused of fatally shooting 45-year-old Manoj Bansal, originally from Jharkhand, at his shop. The deceased’s nephew, Sandeep Kumar, claimed in a complaint that the shooting was captured on CCTV, showing Palvinder firing at Bansal while sitting next to him. The motive for this murder is yet to be determined, and police have initiated an investigation.