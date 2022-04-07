Dr. Goura Kishore Rath Conferred ‘Shankar Lal Goenka Award’

On the occasion of World Health day, professor of National Cancer Institute Dr. Goura Kishore Rath was conferred the ‘Shankar Lal Goenka Award’ of the prestigious Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) on Thursday.

The award was presented to Dr. Rath by Governor of Assam Jagdish Mukhi at an event organized in BBCI in Guwahati.

A book titled "Triple C in Cancer" written by BBCI Director Dr. Amal Chandra Kataki was also released at the event. The book was released by Governor Jagdish Mukhi.

