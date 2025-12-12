Dr. Raman Singh Reviews Preparedness at New Chhattisgarh Assembly Ahead of Winter Session

Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Dr. Raman Singh on Thursday conducted a comprehensive inspection of the newly constructed Assembly building to assess arrangements for the upcoming Winter Session, slated to be held from December 14 to 17.

During the visit, Dr. Singh reviewed the layout of the House, examined the seating arrangements for MLAs, and issued key instructions to ensure the session proceeds smoothly. He also inspected the chambers of the Leader of the Opposition and other senior office-bearers to verify readiness.

The Speaker later toured various branches of the Assembly Secretariat, where officials and staff members greeted him with floral welcomes. Vidhan Sabha Secretary Dinesh Sharma accompanied Dr. Singh throughout the inspection.

