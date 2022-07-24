Cannabis Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized From Assam's Gossaigaon

Assam police on Sunday seized cannabis worth over Rs 1 crore during an operation in Gossaigaon in the Kokrajhar district.

Shimultapu police had launched an operation on the national highway at Shrirampur in Gossaigaon during which they intercepted a truck, officials said.

After searching the truck, police recovered massive quantities of marijuana concealed inside the truck.

According to police, 815 kilograms of cannabis was found and seized during the operation. The seizure is worth around Rs 1 crore, they said.

Meanwhile, the truck that was involved in the smuggling of cannabis was also taken into custody as they arrested the driver and wingman of the truck.