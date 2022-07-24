Cannabis Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized From Assam's Gossaigaon

Assam police on Sunday seized cannabis worth over Rs 1 crore during an operation in Gossaigaon in the Kokrajhar district.
Shimultapu police had launched an operation on the national highway at Shrirampur in Gossaigaon during which they intercepted a truck, officials said.
After searching the truck, police recovered massive quantities of marijuana concealed inside the truck.
According to police, 815 kilograms of cannabis was found and seized during the operation. The seizure is worth around Rs 1 crore, they said.
Meanwhile, the truck that was involved in the smuggling of cannabis was also taken into custody as they arrested the driver and wingman of the truck.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Ram Biswas and Pintu Mishra. Officials further informed that the truck had registration numbers HR 55 R 5137.
The Assam Police has been on an aggressive front against the illegal drugs peddling and smuggling operations in the state.
In another incident, one person was arrested with drugs on him in an anti-narcotics operation in Assam’s Rangia today.
The arrested peddler has been identified as Imran Ali of Udiyan.