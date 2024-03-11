DRDO Conducts Successful Flight Test of Agni-5 Missile With MIRV

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated the scientists and the entire team, terming it as an exceptional success.

"India today successfully tested Mission Divyastra - the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology and joined the select group of nations who have MIRV (Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry) capability. Congratulations to our @DRDO_India scientists and the entire team for this exceptional success. India is proud of them!" he wrote in a post on 'X'.