DRDO Conducts Successful Flight Test of Agni-5 Missile With MIRV

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted its first successful flight test of an indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-Entry Vehicle ( MIRV) technology.
The flight test named Mission Divyastra was carried out from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. Various Telemetry and radar stations tracked and monitored multiple re-entry vehicles. The Mission accomplished the designed parameters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of the DRDO scientists who participated in the conduct of the complex Mission.
In a post on the social media platform 'X', PM Modi said, “ Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.”
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated the scientists and the entire team, terming it as an exceptional success.
"India today successfully tested Mission Divyastra - the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology and joined the select group of nations who have MIRV (Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry) capability. Congratulations to our @DRDO_India scientists and the entire team for this exceptional success. India is proud of them!" he wrote in a post on 'X'.
Further, Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju congratulated the DRDO scientists and said that India is on a different track now.
Taking to 'X', Rijiju SAID, "From now on, India is at different league. One has to think 10 times before attacking India. Congratulations to DRDO scientists for Mission #Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology."