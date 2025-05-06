DRDO, Navy Validate Advanced Underwater Mine

In a significant boost to India’s naval defence capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy have successfully completed the validation trial of the Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM). This trial marks a major milestone in advancing India’s strategic edge in undersea warfare.
According to the Ministry of Defence, the MIGM is an advanced underwater naval mine developed by the Naval Science & Technological Laboratory, Visakhapatnam, in collaboration with DRDO’s High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Pune, and Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, Chandigarh. The system is designed to counter modern stealth ships and submarines, enhancing the Navy’s capacity to detect and neutralize such threats.
The MIGM is equipped with sophisticated multi-sensor technology that detects acoustic, magnetic, and pressure signatures emitted by marine vessels, including those using stealth technology. Its built-in electronics, powered by an ARM Processor-based Data Acquisition System, enable real-time data analysis and decision-making, ensuring precise targeting and operational efficiency.
Bharat Dynamics Limited, Visakhapatnam, and Apollo Microsystems Limited, Hyderabad, are the designated production partners for the system.
One of the key strengths of MIGM is its deployment versatility—it can be launched from ships, submarines, and Cooperative Undersea Operating Platforms (COOPs), making it adaptable to a wide range of tactical scenarios. This flexibility significantly enhances the Navy’s operational reach and undersea defence posture.
Congratulating DRDO, the Indian Navy, and the industry partners, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that the induction of MIGM will further bolster the Indian Navy’s undersea warfare capabilities. DRDO Chairman and Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, Dr Samir V. Kamat confirmed that following the successful validation trial, the system is now ready for induction into service.
The development and successful testing of the MIGM underline India’s growing technological self-reliance and its commitment to strengthening maritime security in the Indian Ocean region.
Also Read: DRDO Successfully Conducts Maiden Flight Trial of Stratospheric Airship Platform