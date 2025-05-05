DRDO Successfully Conducts Maiden Flight Trial of Stratospheric Airship Platform

In a major leap for India’s high-altitude surveillance capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully carried out the maiden flight trial of its indigenous Stratospheric Airship Platform on Saturday (3 May). The trial was conducted at a designated site in Sheopur district, Madhya Pradesh.

Developed by the Agra-based Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE), the high-altitude platform reached an altitude of nearly 17 kilometres, carrying a specialized instrumentation payload. The test flight lasted around 62 minutes.

During the trial, critical onboard systems such as envelope pressure control and emergency deflation mechanisms were evaluated for performance. DRDO confirmed that data collected from onboard sensors during the mission will support the creation of high-fidelity simulation models, essential for future missions of similar nature.

Following the successful flight, the system was retrieved for detailed post-flight analysis and further development.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded DRDO’s achievement, stating that the successful flight trial marks a significant milestone in India's quest for advanced surveillance and earth observation platforms. He added that the system would uniquely bolster the country’s Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities, placing India among the select few nations with such indigenous technologies.

