DRDO Successfully Tests High-Speed Rocket-Sled Escape System At Chandigarh Facility

The Defence research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully carried out z high-speed rocket-sled test of fighter aircraft escape system.(Marking a significant advancement in aircrew safety technology).

The test was conducted at a precisely controlled velocity of 800 km/h at the Rail Track Rocket Sled (RTRS) facility of the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) in Chandigarh.

According to officials, the trial validated critical components of the escape system, including canopy severance mechanism, ejection sequencing, and complete aircrew recovery procedures.

The controlled high-speed test is a key step toward enhancing the reliability of ejection systems used in fighter aircraft.

The RTRS testing capability allows DRDO to replicate extreme flight conditions on the ground, ensuring that safety system function flawlessly before they are integrated into operational aircraft.

The successful test underscores India’s ongoing efforts to advance indigenous defence technologies and improve pilot safety across the armed forces.

The successful demonstration marks an important step toward enhancing the reliability and safety of indigenous ejection systems being developed for current and future fighter platforms.

DRDI said the breakthrough reinforces India’s commitment to strengthening self-reliance in critical defence technologies, while significantly advancing pilot survivability standards in combat and training environments.

