French Safran, DRDO Join Forces to Develop India’s First Indigenous Jet Engine

India is expected to soon approve a joint project between French firm Safran S.A. and the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) to develop and produce a 120-kilonewton engine for the country’s twin-engine Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) fighter. The move follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for indigenous jet engine development during his Independence Day address, sources familiar with the matter said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has indicated that India will soon begin the crucial task of developing fighter jet engines. According to HT, the Safran–GTRE collaboration will produce nine engine prototypes over 12 years. The engines will initially deliver 120 kN of thrust, gradually increasing to 140 kN by the end of the 12-year period.

The jet engines will be developed in India under Indian intellectual property rights, with Safran transferring 100% of the technology to DRDO, including crystal blade technology, sources said. These single-crystal blades, made from super-alloys, are highly efficient, durable, and can withstand extreme heat and stress. While DRDO possesses the technology, adapting it for high-powered fighter jet engines presents a significantly greater challenge.

The joint Safran–DRDO jet engine project had been pending for the past two years, but the Modi government has now directed DRDO to finalize a proposal, which is expected to receive top-level approval soon.

This 120–140 kN engine will power the twin-engine Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), to be developed and produced by Indian private players, with the Tata Group, L&T, and Adani Defence all set to contribute to the national effort.

PM Modi has emphasized the need for an indigenous aircraft engine, citing its status as a critical defence technology with significant civilian applications. While the US, Russia, the UK, and France possess the capability to design, develop, and produce their own aircraft engines, even China relies on Russian or reverse-engineered engines for its frontline fighters. India’s GTRE previously attempted to develop the indigenous Kaveri engine, but the project never fully materialized.

While US defence giant GE is supplying India with 212 F-404 engines—with the second tranche of 113 engines expected to be signed this month—it is transferring only about 70% of the technology for the heavier GE-414 engine.

India is now turning to its trusted partner France to co-develop the engine, as US technology offers are often conditional and susceptible to strategic disruptions, sources said. France, which did not impose sanctions on India following the 1998 Pokhran Shakti tests, continued to supply state-of-the-art INGPS systems for Indian missiles and spare parts for Mirage 2000 fighters.

With the 73 kN M-88 Snecma engine powering India’s 36 Rafale fighters, it is logical for India to work with Dassault on producing 114 additional fighters domestically under the multi-role combat program. The design, development, and co-production of a 110 kN engine, sources said, will transform India’s strategic landscape by reducing dependency on foreign suppliers for engines and fighters essential for power projection.

The Indian Navy will also receive a twin-engine, carrier-based fighter powered by the more powerful Safran–GTRE jet engine for its aircraft carrier strike group. With the 120–140 kN engine, India plans to equip its frontline fighters for the coming decades.

