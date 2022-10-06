DRI Seize Heroin Worth Rs 80 Crores From Mumbai Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday seized 16 kilograms of high quality heroin in a major bust at Mumbai International Airport and arrested one person in connection with it.

Officials of DRI informed that the seizure is believed to be worth more than Rs 80 crores in the international markets.

They said that an operation was carried out on the basis of information received by the DRI after the accused reached the airport. He was detained after that, however a search of his luggage did not return anything.

Officials then went ahead and searched his trolley bag during which the drugs were recovered from a fake cavity, added DRI.