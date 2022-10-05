Afghanistan: 4 Killed, 25 Injured In Another Blast In Kabul Mosque

At least four people were killed and 25 others were wounded in a blast in the Kabul mosque, the latest in the series of targeted explosions in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

The blast reportedly took place at a mosque of the Taliban's Interior Ministry, TOLOnews reported. A Taliban spokesperson said that an investigation is underway and further details will be shared soon, the agency added.

"After a bomb attack in a mosque at the Interior Ministry, EMERGENCY NGO Surgical Centre has received 20 patients - 2 were already dead on arrival," Kabul's Emergency Hospital tweeted.

The hospital said this is the 2nd mass casualty the hospital has handled in recent days, and the 23rd of the year so far.

"At approximately 2 pm, we started to receive some patients with injuries and burns, but there was no news yet about any explosion or attack," Acting Country Director Dejan Panic said in a statement. "But a few minutes later, the number of injured people arriving increased and they reported seeing a man detonate a device. It was a suicide attack," he added.

Panic erupted as the number of casualties may, unfortunately, increase again in the next few hours and we may receive patients from other nearby facilities.