Prez Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute to BR Ambedkar on his Death Anniversary

President of India Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday paid floral tribute to Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his death anniversary.

The president paid floral tribute at Parliament House Lawns in New Delhi.

Dr Ambedkar is known as the father of the constitution. He headed the committee drafting the Constitution of India.

He also served as Law and Justice Minister in the first cabinet of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

During the year 1990, he received the Bharat Ratna award posthumously.

The father of the constitution died on December 6, 1956.