Droupadi Murmu to Confer Digital India Awards 2022 Tomorrow

President Droupadi Murmu will confer the Digital India Awards 2022 on January 7 (Friday).

The event will be held at 11:00 am at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Digital India Awards are instituted under the aegis of National Portal of India which provides single-window access to information and services being offered by Indian government entities at all levels.

The National Portal has been designed, developed, and maintained by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India.

The selection process for the awards includes nomination of digital initiatives by Government entities through the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal managed by Director General, Awards at the Ministry of Home Affairs.

This is followed by Ranking of entries by the Nomination Processing Partner, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, and selection of winners by a jury constituted under the chairmanship of Secretary, MeitY with representation from government, industry and academia.

The Government of India has envisioned the Digital India Programme to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.

Digital India Awards encourage and honour innovative digital initiatives by government entities at all levels. DIA 2022 aims to inspire and motivate not only the government entities but also start-ups and grassroots level digital initiatives in fulfilling the Digital India vision.

The Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Communications and Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Alkesh Kumar Sharma and other dignitaries will attend the event at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.