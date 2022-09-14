Droupadi Murmu to Attend Queen Elizabeth's Funeral in London

President Droupadi Murmu will visit London from September 17 to 19 to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed on Wednesday.

President Murmu will be offering condolences to the longest reigning monarch of the UK on behalf of the Indian Government.

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said that in the 70-years reign of Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have "evolved, flourished and strengthened immensely". She played an important role in the welfare of millions of people around the world as the Head of the Commonwealth.

The late Queen’s coffin arrived in London on Tuesday evening from Edinburgh and was kept overnight at the Buckingham Palace. The Queen took her last breath at the age of 96 in Balmoral Castle on the Scottish highlands on 8 September.

The Queen's funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey with around 2,000 guests from all across the world, including nearly 500 dignitaries. The funeral will start at 3:30 PM (India time) on September 19.

King Charles III was proclaimed as the new monarch of England on Saturday after his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8. Moreover, the national anthem of Britain will now again shift back to “God Save the King” after the Queen’s demise.

President Droupadi Murmu, vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their condolences following the death of Britain's longest-serving monarch.